School uniform maker tailors new pathway in competitive sector

Johannesburg textile company owner Nkululeko Mahlangu has worked to secure a slice of the lucrative private school uniform market since entering the sector a year ago — but exclusivity contracts between schools and preferred uniform suppliers have often left his Busanitextiles out in the cold.



However, this week the Competition Tribunal confirmed, as an order, a consent agreement in terms of which a school uniform supplier/retailer agrees to no longer sign exclusive supply agreements with schools and school groups, and to change existing agreements accordingly. ..