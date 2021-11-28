Business

School uniform maker tailors new pathway in competitive sector

28 November 2021 - 00:00

Johannesburg textile company owner Nkululeko Mahlangu has worked to secure a slice of the lucrative private school uniform market since entering the sector a year ago — but exclusivity contracts between schools and preferred uniform suppliers have often left his Busanitextiles out in the cold.

However, this week the Competition Tribunal confirmed, as an order, a consent agreement in terms of which a school uniform supplier/retailer agrees to no longer sign exclusive supply agreements with schools and school groups,  and to change existing agreements accordingly. ..

