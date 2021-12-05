Newsmaker
Backing small businesses can fix SA's jobs crisis
But SMEs are being stifled by government policies and red tape
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Mtho Xulu, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which is the biggest voice of small business in the country, says only the small business sector can save SA from the “national crisis” of unemployment, but government policies and red tape continue to stifle it.
“The latest [unemployment survey] results [46.6% including those who've given up looking for work] are very shocking, and we're going to keep getting worse results...
