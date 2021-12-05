Business

Banks like Goldman Sachs compete with side hustles now, too

05 December 2021 - 00:00 By Paul J. Davies

There are so many things to do these days other than be a hard-charging investment banker or trader: Even Goldman Sachs Group has to offer more than just a ladder to riches to keep its people on board.

Banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co were much quicker to demand a return to the office than some rivals this year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. School uniform maker tailors new pathway in competitive sector Business
  2. Keep the power on: Battery energy storage systems are a valuable investment Business Times
  3. How to ensure your festive fun doesn't outlast your finances Business Times
  4. Avbob AGM reveals group is well-positioned for further growth Business
  5. Mancosa’s digital shift the next step in providing accessible, quality education Business Times

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell