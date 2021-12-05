Christmas parties are being cancelled across City of London
Fear of Omicron haunts financial sector
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Bankers in London hoping to mark the end of a hectic year in the financial markets with a blowout party are set to be disappointed. The Omicron variant is prompting firms to cancel or scale back their end-of-year celebrations.
JPMorgan Chase this week called off its festive carols, while the London Bullion Market Association abandoned plans for a black-tie dinner at the Natural History Museum. Accounting firm KPMG has told staff to keep guest lists short and be prepared to cancel plans at short notice...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.