Christmas parties are being cancelled across City of London

Fear of Omicron haunts financial sector

Bankers in London hoping to mark the end of a hectic year in the financial markets with a blowout party are set to be disappointed. The Omicron variant is prompting firms to cancel or scale back their end-of-year celebrations.



JPMorgan Chase this week called off its festive carols, while the London Bullion Market Association abandoned plans for a black-tie dinner at the Natural History Museum. Accounting firm KPMG has told staff to keep guest lists short and be prepared to cancel plans at short notice...