Business

Didi, bowing to Chinese pressure, to delist from NYSE

Ride-hailing giant to switch to Hong Kong listing amid official unhappiness over its US initial public offering

05 December 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Just five months after its debut, ride-hailing giant Didi Global said it plans to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a Hong Kong listing, a stunning reversal as it bends to Chinese regulators angered by its US initial public offering (IPO).

“Following careful research, the company will immediately start delisting on the New York Stock Exchange and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong,” Didi said on its Twitter-like Weibo account on Friday...

