High price of filling your tank adds to tourism’s Xmas woes
05 December 2021 - 00:03
With the local tourism industry already battered by the new international travel bans, the petrol price hike could pile on the misery by hobbling domestic holiday travel.
Add the prospect of restrictions due to the rising Covid infection rate and the picture looks bleak. ..
