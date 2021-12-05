Impala Platinum ups the ante for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Analysts say it could emerge the victor over rival Northam

Impala Platinum (Implats) is aggressively upping the ante to gain control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlats) — and it could emerge the victor in this war with rival Northam, say analysts.



This week, Implats increased its shares in RBPlats to 31.94%, after buying shares on the open market. The company intends to gain control of RBPlats, which has a market capitalisation of R44bn...