Playing the long game: Samsung is powering transformation in SA
Here’s how the tech company’s efforts are generating jobs, uplifting entrepreneurs and turning learners into graduates
A nation is strengthened by the collective efforts of its citizens.
Building on this idea, Samsung SA believes that companies should consider themselves to be citizens too. They’re an integral part of the country and have an immense responsibility — and the platforms needed — to positively influence growth and prosperity.
That’s why Samsung SA, which has a successive BBBEE level 1 contribution status, has taken a results-based approach to transformation.
Its efforts are generating meaningful jobs, empowering entrepreneurs in the information and communications technology sector, and turning learners into graduates.
Here’s how:
Powering education
For the past four years, Samsung SA has collaborated with national learning institutions to empower hundreds of students to pursue their ambitions by awarding R29m in bursaries.
Good to know
Samsung SA is committed to gender diversity. Women have made up more than 50% of those benefiting from its technician and learnership programmes, bursaries and enterprise development efforts to date.
This, together with it’s work with the government’s department of communications & digital technologies, is helping to address the need for market-relevant software development skills in the country.
Through its wide-ranging efforts, the company has also trained more than 300 software development professionals and trade-tested technicians. Its learnership programmes, targeting unemployed youth and the disabled, have benefited hundreds over the years.
And, when Covid-19 threatened to halt the progress of the learners in its technology-based programmes, Samsung SA reacted swiftly by providing them with Galaxy tablets and other support they needed to embrace remote learning.
Powering enterprises and entrepreneurs
Samsung SA takes a holistic approach to enterprise development by providing selected entrepreneurs with grant funding, specialist business development support and access to its service repair network.
As part of the company’s far-reaching R280m equity equivalent investment plan (EEIP), it launched an initiative to provide opportunities for black industrialists in the recycling sector. This was done in collaboration with the department of trade, industry & competition.
Through its EEIP, the company also supports the growth of software development enterprises and accredited services centres. The latter aim to provide communities residing in townships and peri-urban areas with greater access to electronic repairs.
When the pandemic forced many businesses to cut spending, Samsung SA did not waver in its commitment to transformation. Instead, it provided much-needed relief to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) by not recalling unsecured loans.
It also worked with the government to combat the spread of Covid-19 by supplying testing kits and thousands of Samsung devices to aid track-and-trace programmes.
When it comes to transformation, the tech company is in it for the long game.
“Samsung SA will continue to pursue opportunities for people to become actively engaged in the broader economy, and in doing so, uplift marginalised communities throughout the country. This remains our mission as a proud SA citizen,” says Hlubi Shivanda, director of business innovation group and corporate affairs at Samsung SA.
This article was paid for by Samsung.