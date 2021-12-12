China’s Kaisa starts R190bn debt restructuring after missing pay date — source
12 December 2021 - 00:00
Chinese property developer Kaisa Group has started work on restructuring its offshore debt worth $12bn (about R190bn) after missing a bond payment deadline this week.
Kaisa, China’s largest holder of offshore debt among developers after China Evergrande Group, did not repay $400m of bonds that matured on Tuesday, triggering cross-default provision on all its offshore bonds and prompting a downgrade to “restricted default” by Fitch Ratings...
