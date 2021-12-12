Ethos to sell more assets in the next three years
Investment manager's move comes after years of growing and consolidating operations
12 December 2021 - 00:00
Ethos Private Equity group will sell more assets in the next three years, after years of consolidating and growing its operations.
The company, which has a portfolio of companies in sectors such as technology, finance, media and industrials, has sold several investments in the past few weeks and teamed up with African Rainbow Capital in a R1.5bn buyout of fintech group Crossfin. ..
