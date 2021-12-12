Implats and Northam intensify takeover battle for RBPlat
Bids by rivals for one of SA's smallest platinum producers set to come to a boil
12 December 2021 - 00:00
Tensions in the takeover battle for one of SA’s smallest platinum miners — Royal Bafokeng Platinum — ratcheted up on a day littered with statements to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
It kicked off on Thursday with Royal Bafokeng, also known as RBPlat, announcing that Northam Platinum had made an unsolicited approach to buy some or all of its shares...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.