Young adults' thirst for canned energy drinks boosts Nampak
Value for money prompts shift from soft drinks
12 December 2021 - 00:03
A thirst for energy drinks is boosting Nampak's beverage can operations as consumers seem to be shunning less-sugary soft drinks in favour of cheaper energy drinks.
Speaking after the release of results for the year ended September 30, Nampak CEO Erik Smuts says its Bevcan operation in SA has noted a “significant increase in demand for energy drinks”, with virtually all of them in cans...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.