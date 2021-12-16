Fitch unexpectedly upgrades SA credit rating outlook to stable
Agency says the move reflects a faster than expected economic recovery
19 December 2021 - 00:00
Fitch Ratings unexpectedly upgraded its outlook on SA's credit rating, providing some respite as the country grapples with economic challenges.
Fitch kept the foreign and local currency ratings at BB-, three levels below investment grade, and changed the outlook to stable from negative...
