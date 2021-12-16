Business

Fitch unexpectedly upgrades SA credit rating outlook to stable

Agency says the move reflects a faster than expected economic recovery

19 December 2021 - 00:00 By Prinesha Naidoo

Fitch Ratings unexpectedly upgraded its outlook on SA's credit rating, providing some respite as the country grapples with economic challenges.

Fitch kept the foreign and local currency ratings at BB-, three levels below investment grade, and changed the outlook to stable from negative...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Useful tips to keep your business safe this festive season Business Times
  2. Republic of Botswana: tender for the provision of technical advisory services Careers
  3. Mancosa’s digital shift the next step in providing accessible, quality education Business Times
  4. MBA at Mancosa: Your ticket to the C-Suite Careers
  5. Business owners impressed by IDC's swift, efficient action after riots Business

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating