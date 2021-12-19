Food prices set to rise even higher next year
Escalating prices mean many South Africans will have to adjust their Christmas menus this year, and there is little respite in sight
19 December 2021 - 00:03
South Africans will add treats to their Christmas tables if they can, but rising food prices mean many will have to adjust their menus — and there is no sign of a respite next year.
The prices of vegetable oils, palm oils and red meat are expected to continue rising in the first quarter of 2022 on the back of high import costs, stronger demand and limited supply...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.