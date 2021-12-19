Food prices set to rise even higher next year

Escalating prices mean many South Africans will have to adjust their Christmas menus this year, and there is little respite in sight

South Africans will add treats to their Christmas tables if they can, but rising food prices mean many will have to adjust their menus — and there is no sign of a respite next year.



The prices of vegetable oils, palm oils and red meat are expected to continue rising in the first quarter of 2022 on the back of high import costs, stronger demand and limited supply...