Business

Food prices set to rise even higher next year

Escalating prices mean many South Africans will have to adjust their Christmas menus this year, and there is little respite in sight

19 December 2021 - 00:03 By THABISO MOCHIKO

South Africans will add treats to their Christmas tables if they can, but rising food prices mean many will have to adjust their menus — and there is no sign of a respite next year. 

The prices of vegetable oils, palm oils and red meat are expected to continue rising in the first quarter of 2022 on the back of high import costs, stronger demand and limited supply...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Useful tips to keep your business safe this festive season Business Times
  2. Republic of Botswana: tender for the provision of technical advisory services Careers
  3. Mancosa’s digital shift the next step in providing accessible, quality education Business Times
  4. MBA at Mancosa: Your ticket to the C-Suite Careers
  5. Business owners impressed by IDC's swift, efficient action after riots Business

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating