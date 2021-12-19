Tourism industry sees a ray of hope from abroad
Lifting of travels bans by UK and Europe offers the sector some festive cheer, but there’s no guarantee that disappointed international visitors will renew their bookings
19 December 2021 - 00:01
The tourism sector received some welcome news this week after the UK removed SA from its travel red list and the government opted not to tighten Covid restrictions in the run up to the lucrative festive season.
But it remains to be seen whether the news will prompt many disappointed international travellers to renew their bookings or change alternative plans made after the European ban was announced last month. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.