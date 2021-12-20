PODCAST | Is the hybrid work model as disruptive as the Industrial Revolution?

The level of disruption in the next workplace shift has been compared to the Industrial Revolution. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the businesses to adjust quickly and it’s now clear that hybrid work is here to stay. But leaders are battling to decide what this set-up should look like.

Microsoft shares the insights and perspectives of industry experts on how companies can prepare for this change and accommodate employee needs.

Host and business writer Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Colin Erasmus, modern workplace and security business group lead at Microsoft SA, and Mark Walker, associate vice-president for Sub-Saharan Africa at the Industrial Development Corporation.

Listen to the podcast below: