How a year of Brexit thumped Britain’s economy and businesses
UK goods trade with the EU was 15.7% lower than it would have been had Britain stayed in the EU
24 December 2021 - 00:00
In the months after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed his post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, the coronavirus masked the economic damage of leaving the bloc. As the pandemic drags on, the cost is becoming clearer.
Brexit has been a drag on growth, bringing new red tape on commerce between Britain and its largest and closest market, and removing a large pool of EU labour from the country on which many businesses relied. The combination has exacerbated supply chain shortages, stoked inflation and hampered trade...
