Demand for preloved goods blossoms online
Sites such as Gumtree and Bidorbuy say business from cash-strapped customers has surged since the onset of the pandemic and working from home
31 December 2021 - 00:02
Demand for pre-owned products such as clothes, furniture, gadgets and cars, which has grown in recent years thanks to the weak domestic economy, received a further boost during the pandemic as cash-strapped consumers offloaded surplus possessions or hunted for bargains.
Marketplace sites such as Gumtree and Bidorbuy have recorded an increase in listings on their platforms during nearly two years of lockdowns. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.