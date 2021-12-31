Business

Dressing up with a dash of dressing down is the new workwear trend

Consumers want to dress up again after nearly two years of lockdowns, but they refuse to lose the comfy sneakers

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
31 December 2021 - 00:01

Tired of working from home in tracksuit pants and leisure wear, some South Africans are itching to smarten up with a more formal wardrobe, especially as companies around SA are starting to encourage employees to return to the office. 

But nearly two years of lockdown restrictions and working from home have caused a shift in habits, with retailers expecting consumers to continue to combine casual, comfortable clothing elements with more formal outfits. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Get your money: Have you claimed your Phuthuma Nathi dividends yet? Business
  2. LISTEN | 2022 is going to be the year of the NFT, says CMTrading CEO Business Times
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  4. 'Spider-Man' smashes pandemic-era record at the box office Business Times
  5. Fitch unexpectedly upgrades SA credit rating outlook to stable Business

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration