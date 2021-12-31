Dressing up with a dash of dressing down is the new workwear trend

Consumers want to dress up again after nearly two years of lockdowns, but they refuse to lose the comfy sneakers

Tired of working from home in tracksuit pants and leisure wear, some South Africans are itching to smarten up with a more formal wardrobe, especially as companies around SA are starting to encourage employees to return to the office.



But nearly two years of lockdown restrictions and working from home have caused a shift in habits, with retailers expecting consumers to continue to combine casual, comfortable clothing elements with more formal outfits. ..