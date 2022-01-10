MBA graduates can help businesses succeed in SA’s post-Covid economy

The post-Covid economy is also likely to be an inflationary one. There have already been record levels of inflation in the US and Europe. Many governments around the world have made reflex decisions in this regard that will have economic effects in years to come. How will SA’s business leaders prepare their organisations to withstand such actions, and how resilient will these companies be in the face of adversity?

Many organisations fail to prosper simply because their leaders are not equipped to be successful. By applying for an master of business administration (MBA), current and prospective business leaders can equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to best navigate the challenges facing their companies and the SA economy.

The MBA is arguably the flagship in advanced executive education and is one of the most prestigious postgraduate qualifications offered by universities and private higher education institutions such as Mancosa.

What makes an MBA programme unique is that it brings leaders working in various industries, corporations and political organisations together in one academic space, allowing them to study while networking and learning from each other’s experiences. Students benefit from this peer engagement as well as the guidance provided by expert facilitators.

During the course of an MBA, students work through real-life case studies designed to stimulate critical thinking and discussions in different subjects. This experiential learning approach ensures students tackle the most relevant and pressing topics for the organisational and economic challenges they may face in their own companies.

For example, the entrepreneurs behind SMEs can learn how to restructure their businesses and develop a strategy enabling them to be resilient in these tough economic times.

As the use of data analytics is increasingly important for strategic decision-making in the 21st century, an MBA will assist graduates to maximise available data to achieve strategic goals and resolve challenges. They’ll also gain the interpersonal managerial skill set needed to oversee, inspire and retain top talent — a trait that organisations find desirable when hiring managers.