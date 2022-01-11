Tongaat Hulett wants to claw back R450m from former directors

JSE-listed sugar producer Tongaat Hulett is claiming R450m against former directors and executives implicated in the group’s accounting scandal, including former CEO Peter Staude.

In September 2020 the company initiated civil proceedings against Staude, former CFO Murray Munro and former finance executive Sean Slabbert, who was also a director of Tongaat Hulett Sugar SA. This was based on a damning PwC forensic investigation released a year earlier.

The group also initiated civil proceedings against Michael Deighton, former MD at group subsidiary Tongaat Hulett Developments, in the Pietermaritzburg high court in February 2020.

On Tuesday company secretary Johann van Rooyen said it was anticipated full trials against the directors would be scheduled for early 2023. He said criminal cases against former executives and senior managers had been opened in SA and in Zimbabwe, and the company continues to work with the relevant authorities.

In SA, he said, the matter was still with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and a decision on the next steps was imminent.

“While the process has been significantly delayed through the filing of a number of interlocutory objections on highly technical arguments by the defendants, Tongaat Hulett is determined to pursue this matter and do everything within its power to secure a fair outcome for our shareholders.”