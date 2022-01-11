Vodacom joins MTN in opposing Telkom's urgent interdict against Icasa

Vodacom has filed a motion to oppose Telkom’s urgent interdict that seeks to stop regulator Icasa from proceeding with the permanent licensing of radio frequency spectrum.

This comes hot on the heels of a similar decision by MTN, which on Friday announced its intentions to also oppose Telkom.

Last week Telkom announced that it has launched a new court bid to interdict the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) from proceeding with the invitation to apply (ITA) for spectrum, which was set to be allocated through an auction process by the end of March.

The urgent interdict sought by Telkom and also the court case by e.tv against the ministry of communications and digital technologies over the digital migration process, have raised concerns that both matters could further delay the permanent licensing of the spectrum, which is behind by about 10 years.

In responding to Business Times questions, Vodacom’s spokesperson Byron Kennedy said “Vodacom can confirm that it filed notice yesterday [Monday] afternoon to oppose part A of Telkom’s court application”.