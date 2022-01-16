Business

Vodacom warns of another lost year if spectrum deadlock isn’t resolved

Continuing delays to Icasa’s spectrum auction are holding back development in a sector that is critical for economic growth, CEO Shameel Joosub says

16 January 2022 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub says the deadlock over the spectrum auction could lead to another year of cost to the economy and called for the matter to be resolved urgently.  

Vodacom and rival Rain this week joined MTN in opposing Telkom’s application for an urgent interdict to stop the regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), from proceeding with the radio frequency spectrum auction...

