Annoying passwords are on their way to becoming extinct

In addition, the worldwide Dell Technologies “Brain on Tech” study found that when users were presented with a long, difficult password to access a computer under time pressure, their stress levels increased by 31% within five seconds and continued to rise even after they'd successfully logged in.

These results reinforce that for most of us, selecting and managing passwords is not a priority, it’s an annoyance. Whether you reuse the same password repeatedly, use weak passwords or write them on a sticky note, many of us are doing exactly what we have been told not to do.

To increase security, organisations typically enforce “good password hygiene” by requiring employees to update passwords on a regular basis and adhere to minimum requirements to create strong passwords. However, this doesn’t prevent employees from engaging in behaviours that compromise security for convenience.

Concerningly, these behaviours are not just reserved for working adults. A recent study by the Scientific Electronic Library Online (SciELO) SA, which analysed students’ cybersecurity awareness at a private tertiary educational institution, showed that most students found it difficult to remember complex passwords and so they used simple ones like their names.

So, if most people understand the importance of good password hygiene but no-one feels obligated to practise it, where do we go from here?

Enter biometrics

The idea of using biometrics to identify an individual is centuries old. There is evidence that fingerprints were used as a person’s mark as early as 500 BCE and that biometric technology existed for several decades prior.

However, it wasn’t until the early 2000s that technology really started showing up in end-user devices. Today, advanced biometrics security features such as fingerprint readers and facial recognition are readily available on mainstream business laptops and smartphones.

You may be asking, “why is the use of biometrics more secure than passwords?” Passwords are a string of characters which are validated by a website or service to allow a user access. Strong passwords are designed to be difficult to guess or replicate, but even the most complex passwords can be stolen or compromised. That’s why the use of multi-factor authentication is required.

There are three possible factors of authentication that can be incorporated in this process:

Something you know (your password/PIN), Something you have (your device or security token), and Something you are (your fingerprint or face, in other words your biometrics).

Of these, authenticating a user’s biometric match is the most difficult scenario for a cybercriminal to duplicate. Once the local authentication is performed, a secure digital certificate is released to the website or service for user authorisation.