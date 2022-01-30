Analysts question Game’s future at Massmart
Walmart-owned group would be better off selling the underperforming unit and focusing instead on its more profitable Makro business, analysts say
30 January 2022 - 00:03
Massmart would be better off selling its underperforming Game division and focusing instead on its far stronger Makro business, analysts say.
The consumer goods group owned by Walmart on Friday published a sales update for the 52 weeks ended December 26 2021 that shows Game’s total sales fell 8.1% to R15.3bn from a year earlier, and the brand’s total South African store sales were 6.9% lower. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.