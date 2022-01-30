Analysts question Game’s future at Massmart

Walmart-owned group would be better off selling the underperforming unit and focusing instead on its more profitable Makro business, analysts say

The consumer goods group owned by Walmart on Friday published a sales update for the 52 weeks ended December 26 2021 that shows Game’s total sales fell 8.1% to R15.3bn from a year earlier, and the brand’s total South African store sales were 6.9% lower. ..