Clothing retailers' festive season lift may not mean a better 2022
Analysts warn this need not foreshadow a broader recovery in SA
30 January 2022 - 00:02
Several JSE-listed clothing retailers enjoyed a relatively strong festive season, but while trade was better than expected, analysts warn this does not mean a broader retail recovery in SA is in the offing.
Not only are rising interest rates looming but the economy is struggling, with few of the jobs lost during the pandemic being recovered...
