Consumers face a double hit with rising costs and low growth
SA faces a double whammy of low economic growth prospects and rising inflation, which will affect the cost of living and is ominous for the stubbornly high unemployment rate
30 January 2022 - 00:00
SA faces a double whammy of low economic growth prospects and rising inflation, which will affect the cost of living and leave unemployment stubbornly high.
In a move to help anchor inflation, this week the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%, which brings the prime lending rate of banks to 7.5%...
