Nestlé to pay cocoa growers to keep children in school
Nestlé will pay cocoa farmers cash if they send their children to school rather than out to tend crops, as part of a push to purchase all of its cocoa through a fully traceable, directly sourced supply chain by 2025
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Nestlé will start paying cocoa farmers cash if they send their children to school rather than out to tend crops, as part of a push to purchase all of its cocoa through a fully traceable, directly sourced supply chain by 2025.
Chocolate makers are under mounting pressure from investors, consumers and governments to make sure the cocoa beans they use are not produced using child labour, or in illegal cocoa plantations in protected forests, both of which are common in West Africa...
