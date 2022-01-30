Novus sets its sights on education in Africa
JSE-listed printing company wants to reduce its heavy reliance on the shrinking SA market and offset the fallout from Covid-19 by broadening its income base
30 January 2022 - 00:00
JSE-listed Novus is seeking to expand into the education sector in Africa to reduce its heavy reliance on its local operations that have been hit hard by the closure of newspapers and magazines.
While the printing industry is usually associated with newspapers, books and magazines, the sector includes voting material, advertising brochures and pamphlets, and packaging labels...
