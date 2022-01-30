Rays of recovery shine for Sun City

Local tourists have come to the rescue after the resort struggled through two years of lockdowns

Sun City is seeing a slight upturn in its fortunes thanks to a buoyant domestic tourism market and the easing of Covid restrictions.



General manager Brett Hoppé told Business Times this week that increased demand from local tourists, especially in November and December, had ensured the room occupancy rate hit the 100% mark over weekends...