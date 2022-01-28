Uganda poised to give green light to large oil-export project
30 January 2022 - 00:00
The Uganda National Oil Co (Unoc) plans to sign a final investment decision on Tuesday for a large oil field and pipeline project, taking a definitive step toward becoming a crude exporter.
TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), along with the East African country’s state oil company, are developing projects expected to reach an output of 230,000 barrels a day — bigger than some Opec members on the continent...
