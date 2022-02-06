Eskom tariff hike places SA smelters at risk
Ferro-alloy producers say they are increasingly being priced out of the international market as a result of soaring electricity costs, which is depriving the country much-needed foreign exchange
06 February 2022 - 00:04
Jobs, industrial capacity and new investment are at risk if Eskom’s proposed 20.5% tariff increase is approved, says a lobby group for chrome, manganese, and silicon-alloy producers.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has until February 25 to decide whether to approve the increase, which would be implemented from April 1. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.