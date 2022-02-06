Mantashe urges industry, communities to defend coal
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says coal is under siege despite being an affordable source of energy and this week challenged the industry and affected communities to defend its use.
06 February 2022 - 00:00
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says coal is under siege despite being an affordable source of energy and this week challenged the industry and affected communities to defend its use.
The fossil fuel accounts for more than 80% of SA's energy generation, but it is also the single biggest contributor to climate change. Globally, coal is becoming less economically viable due to costs associated with its environmental impact. The government has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.