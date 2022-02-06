Retail investors are biting at Steinhoff, while institutional investors nibble
Company is slowly emerging from under the dark cloud of the 2017 collapse and abrupt departure of Markus Jooste
06 February 2022 - 00:00
Steinhoff’s management believes restructuring the group’s debt of nearly R170bn would strengthen its investment case and possibly revive the interest of big institutional fund managers.
Retail investors, however, are already piling in. CEO Louis du Preez said he takes heart from improving liquidity levels, with a “good few million shares trading every day”. ..
