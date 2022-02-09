Be the next SANBS supplier: Apply now for this SME development programme

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need the right opportunities to grow — opportunities such as the SA National Blood Service (SANBS) and Black Umbrellas’ joint enterprise and supplier development programme.

This programme, funded by the SANBS, will provide training, mentoring, business coaching and procurement opportunities to entrepreneurs operating in the medical supplies, information technology and health sectors. Participants will also receive laptops and data for the duration of the programme.

Black Umbrellas is a non-profit company, which has been in the enterprise and supplier development space for more than 10 years. The organisation’s mission is to drive an inclusive and sustainable economic future by addressing low levels of entrepreneurship and the high failure rate of emerging black-owned businesses in Africa.

The partnership between the SANBS and Black Umbrellas seeks to go beyond educational assistance. By giving black-owned SMEs access to procurement, networking and finance opportunities, the two organisations will be facilitating growth and development through practical, tangible efforts.

On completion of the programme, qualifying SMEs will have the opportunity to become potential suppliers for the SANBS.

Applications are now open, subject to the following qualifying criteria:

SMEs must be black owned;

Have an annual turnover of less than R5m;

Operate in the medical supplies, information technology and health sectors;

Be based in any of the regions where SANBS operates (Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo, North West, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng); and

Must not be a current SANBS supplier.

Apply now by visiting blackumbrellas.org, or email applications@blackumbrellas.org for more information.

This article was paid for by Black Umbrellas.

The closing date for applications is February 13 2022.