Experts back immigrant jobs plan, but say it needs a moral balance
There is a need to deal sympathetically with migrants from other African countries
20 February 2022 - 00:02
Business and economic experts say plans to safeguard local jobs with potential foreign employment limits in some categories is a step in the right direction in the battle to reduce SA’s crippling unemployment numbers.
But they argue the government must use a nuanced approach to tackle the country's record unemployment of nearly 35% to ensure this does not feed into anti-immigrant sentiment...
