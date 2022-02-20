Experts back immigrant jobs plan, but say it needs a moral balance

There is a need to deal sympathetically with migrants from other African countries

Business and economic experts say plans to safeguard local jobs with potential foreign employment limits in some categories is a step in the right direction in the battle to reduce SA’s crippling unemployment numbers.



But they argue the government must use a nuanced approach to tackle the country's record unemployment of nearly 35% to ensure this does not feed into anti-immigrant sentiment...