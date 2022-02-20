How Transnet wants freight truckers to ride — and run — its rails
With 'hook to haul' deals and corridor management bids, CEO gives idea of what president's promised third party access to rail network will look like
20 February 2022 - 00:00
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) is hoping to entice trucking companies operating between Gauteng and Durban to consider coming in as private rail operators on a route where it admits it is facing major challenges.
It is also setting its sights on companies involved in the agricultural export logistics chain bidding to operate either wagons tied to TFR locomotives or entire freight trains on the corridor between Limpopo and Cape Town, whose port is a gateway for fruit exports...
