South Deep repays management faith, turnaround strategy

After years of losses, one of the world's largest gold mines a 'standout performer' for Gold Fields

Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
20 February 2022 - 00:00

Gold Fields has lived through many disappointments at its sole remaining operation in SA, South Deep, but this week it described the mine as a “standout performer” during 2021 and forecast growth in production over the next four years.

Gold Fields acquired South Deep in 2006, only to endure a decade of bleeding cash, geological complexities and labour unrest. ..

