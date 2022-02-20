South Deep repays management faith, turnaround strategy
After years of losses, one of the world's largest gold mines a 'standout performer' for Gold Fields
20 February 2022 - 00:00
Gold Fields has lived through many disappointments at its sole remaining operation in SA, South Deep, but this week it described the mine as a “standout performer” during 2021 and forecast growth in production over the next four years.
Gold Fields acquired South Deep in 2006, only to endure a decade of bleeding cash, geological complexities and labour unrest. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.