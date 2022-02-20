Spar enters the home delivery market, but is it too late?

Rivals have a head start in booming new business fuelled by the pandemic

Competition in the grocery delivery market is intensifying with Spar, the last listed grocery retailer to offer the service, announcing this week that it is rolling out its e-commerce platform in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg from March.



Although still in its infancy, the grocery delivery business gained strong momentum at the height of the lockdowns that discouraged visits to shopping centres. ..