They want your money — SA retailers latch onto 'Tinder Swindler' hype

Checkers and Clicks are riding the Simon Leviev moment with marketing campaigns tied to the popular Netflix documentary

Emulating the opportunism shown by Simon Leviev of The Tinder Swindler fame, South African retailers have latched onto the popularity of the Netflix documentary to bolster their brand exposure, earning them praise from advertising gurus.



The documentary investigates the experiences of women who lost everything after they were conned by Leviev, who they met on the dating app Tinder...