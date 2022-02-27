Blue Label hopes recapitalisation will reduce Cell C drag on market view
Mobile network's woes unfairly skew perception of Blue Label's real worth, says 45% shareholder
27 February 2022 - 00:00
With the long-awaited fundraising programme for Cell C weighing heavily on Blue Label, which owns 45% in the mobile network company, the joint CEOs of the JSE-listed prepaid group raised their frustrations this week about the negative sentiments from investors.
Blue Label bought the stake in Cell C for R5.5bn five years ago, but the investment turned into a damp squib as Cell C struggled to be profitable amid high debt and heightened competition in the sector...
