Heineken deal expected to help Distell face tough times

JSE-listed Distell believes the case for its nearly R40bn tie-up with Heineken is even more compelling now than it was last year, positioning it well to deal with global supply chain constraints, rising input costs and expected margin pressures.



“The world is in a challenging place right now with supply issues, input cost increases and margin pressures. In this climate… a tie-up with a massive global beer brand like Heineken makes even more sense than it did a year ago or pre-Covid,” said Distell CEO Richard Rushton, after the release of results for the six months ended December 31...