Investment in online platform pays off for Curro
Pupil enrolment given boost with choice of extra subjects
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Private school group Curro is limiting its exposure to early education and holding off on acquisitions while investing in its online offering as a way of boosting high school enrolment.
More than 2,800 pupils have signed up on its online platform, which allows them to take extra subjects not offered by their schools. The extra courses, aimed mainly at grade 12 pupils, helps them to obtain better matric results. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.