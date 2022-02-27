Business

Investment in online platform pays off for Curro

Pupil enrolment given boost with choice of extra subjects

27 February 2022 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Private school group Curro is limiting its exposure to early education and holding  off on acquisitions while investing in its online offering as a way of boosting high school enrolment.

More than 2,800 pupils have signed up on its online platform, which allows them to take extra subjects not offered by their schools.  The extra courses, aimed mainly at grade 12  pupils, helps them to obtain better matric results.  ..

