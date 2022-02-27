Sanctions on Russia could extend SA’s mining boom
Further windfalls from soaring commodity prices, especially platinum group metals, set to swell the government’s coffers
27 February 2022 - 00:00
The commodities boom is poised to continue in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as sanctions against the Kremlin are expected to boost prices, in particular platinum group metals (PGMs) and aluminium.
And that bodes well for SA's fiscus as the higher prices translate into greater tax revenue from buoyant profits at the mining companies...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.