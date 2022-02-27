Sanctions on Russia could extend SA’s mining boom

Further windfalls from soaring commodity prices, especially platinum group metals, set to swell the government’s coffers

The commodities boom is poised to continue in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as sanctions against the Kremlin are expected to boost prices, in particular platinum group metals (PGMs) and aluminium.



And that bodes well for SA's fiscus as the higher prices translate into greater tax revenue from buoyant profits at the mining companies...