Spur launches new restaurant serving plant-based meals aimed at young consumers

Known for its meaty meals at Spur, the group is targeting 'flexitarians'

27 February 2022 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Spur Corp, known for its steaks and meaty burgers, is exploring plant-based foods through a new brand — Modrockers — in a bid to attract younger consumers.  

Spur, which owns brands such as RocoMamas, John Dory’s and Panarottis, has opened its first Modrockers — a plant-based quick service restaurant — in Rosebank,  Johannesburg. ..

