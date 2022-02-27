Spur launches new restaurant serving plant-based meals aimed at young consumers

Known for its meaty meals at Spur, the group is targeting 'flexitarians'

Spur Corp, known for its steaks and meaty burgers, is exploring plant-based foods through a new brand — Modrockers — in a bid to attract younger consumers.



Spur, which owns brands such as RocoMamas, John Dory’s and Panarottis, has opened its first Modrockers — a plant-based quick service restaurant — in Rosebank, Johannesburg. ..