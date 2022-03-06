Business

Minister's free-data policy could cost SA plenty, says Sipho Maseko

Telecommunications industry veteran warns about the unintended consequences of minister's free-data plan

06 March 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Telecommunications industry veteran Sipho Maseko says the withdrawal of newly auctioned spectrum licences from telecom companies that don't comply with government-imposed social service obligations could wipe out billions of rands in  investment in the sector...

