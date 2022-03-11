Spectrum auction raises more than R8bn, says regulator

The telecom regulator said on Friday the ongoing spectrum auction had so far raised more than R8bn.

On Tuesday, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) raised just over R2.65bn from Telkom and Rain, who successfully bid for spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz and 2,600MHz bands.

This was the first round of the auctioning of the much-needed spectrum, which has been delayed for more than a decade due to a number of court cases and also policy and regulatory changes.

Spectrum is a finite resource that is key to accelerating the rollout of superfast technologies and bridge the digital divide by offering similar quality of services to the rural areas.

The second round of the auction, which includes MTN and Vodacom, started on Thursday and is expected to continue on Monday. Other companies that are participating in the auction are Cell C, Rain, Telkom, and Liquid Intelligence.