Business

Prosus says it will weather the storm in Russia and Ukraine

Geographic spread and diversified businesses mitigate risk in Russia from Russian invasion, says CEO

13 March 2022 - 00:01 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Prosus, a subsidiary of Naspers, moved swiftly this week to allay investors' concerns about its businesses in Russia and Ukraine, assuring the market that it will be able to weather the storm thanks to its broad geographical investment spread...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Spectrum auction raises more than R8bn, says regulator Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  3. R2.65bn raised in first round of SA's radio frequency spectrum auction Business
  4. New wings for SAA as Takatso Consortium sale confirmed Business
  5. No more top jobs until I clear my name, says Pityana Business

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT