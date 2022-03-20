Gauteng office market could take five years to recover, say property experts
Cape Town and Durban show signs of bouncing back
20 March 2022 - 00:03
Gauteng’s office market, battered by remote working and high vacancies due to a weak economy and oversupply dating from before the pandemic, could take up to five years to recover, say experts — but markets in Cape Town and Durban are in better shape...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.