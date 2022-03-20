Interest rate hikes on the cards this week, followed by higher fuel prices and rising inflation
Consumers will pay more for cars, houses and credit cards
20 March 2022 - 00:03
Consumers are bracing themselves for an increase in interest rates this week — the second hike this year — as the war in Ukraine threatens higher fuel prices and rising inflation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.